Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel to have fleet of Mercedes-Benz electric and hybrid vehicles for clients

On Wednesday, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel hosted the presentation of its new partnership agreement with Mercedes-Benz.

This agreement means that the hotel will have a fleet of 19 vehicles from the German brand, with four of the EQC 400 model, as well as thirteen vehicles with PHEV technology (plug-in hybrids), including the A-Class 250e, GLA-Class 250e, or the GLC-Class 300 Coupé. In addition, 15 Smart EQ models are also included.

Presentation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel .

This fleet is “exclusive and clean” and responds to the “needs of the discerning client who is committed to the environment”, as reported in a statement from the hotel chain.

The event was attended by the commercial director of Mercedes-Benz Cars in Spain, Julio Ambrona, and the Global Brand Director of Palladium Hotel Group, Danny Gomez.

In addition, 6 Mercedes-AMG models are introduced, including two Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC, two E-Class 53 4MATIC Convertibles and two G-Class 63 4MATIC. Presentation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

The little electric brother is also important in this partnership, Therefore, the new edition of the Smart Ushuaïa Limited Edition 2021 has been introduced which is an “urban electric model, 100% electric, but with maximum personality and exclusivity”.

From left to right: Enrique Nuevo Sartal, Brand Manager Spain Mercedes -AMG, Daniel Rodríguez Bodas, Head of Corporate Sales Mercedes-Benz Cars, Head of Smart; Danny Gómez, Global Brand Director of Palladium Hotel Group, and Julio Ambrona, Sales Director of Mercedes-Benz Cars

Danny Gómez, Global Brand Director of Palladium Hotel Group, stated that, after eight years of collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, “we are pleased to present the new fleet that our clients will be able to enjoy this season thanks to our partner Class Rent a Car, which incorporates new models and with which we continue to show our commitment to sustainability.”

In this respect, he highlighted that “this union that was born with Smart Ushuaïa has evolved, first towards the Smart electric Ushuaïa and now conslidating and growing with the incorporation of a new fleet of plug-in hybrid vehicles, so I cannot help but thank the entire Mercedes-Benz team for their trust in our brand.”

Presentation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

He also explained that “another of this year’s novelties is that we offer a solution for the most sophisticated clients, since we will have at their disposal these high-end vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, AMG ”.

Both Smart Ushuaïa and EQ Power will be available to customers through Class Rent a Car and the hotel’s own website.