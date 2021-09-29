Covid grants extended to fairs, events and travel agencies in Ibiza

The Consell de Ibiza and the Balearic Govern have agreed to extend Covid aid to fairgrounds, event organizers and travel agencies on the island, both institutions reported on Tuesday in separate statements.

To do this, an addendum to collaboration agreement signed between the two administrations will be made to include these new economic sectors and also the deadline for the publication of the new application period.

The line of aid to businesses which was agreed on at the beginning of the year, and which will now be extended, totals 4.7 million euros contributed in equal parts by both administrations.

The remainder of this fund, which amounts to 1.77 million euros, will finance aid to new economic sectors.

The agreement, signed between the Govern’s Department of Finance and the Consell de Ibiza’s Department of Economic Development, also stipulates that the subsidies must be granted before the 15th of December.

The Councillor for Economic Development, Maria Fajarnés, explained that including these three sectors was one of the requests made by the island institution to the Govern because, despite being sectors very hard hit by the crisis, “they had been left out of the aid funding,” she explained.

In February, the Consell de Ibiza published aid for the hospitality and other affected sectors totalling 4,770,000 euros.

A total of 667 grants of 4,500 euros per establishment were awarded, with a maximum of 9,000 euros per company. The amount granted reached 3 million euros.