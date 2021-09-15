25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Armengol estimates the impact of the crisis on the economy and employment to last until the end of 2022

The president emphasizes that the Balearic Islands will be the community with the highest growth, accounting for 11.6 percent of GDP this year and 12.1 percent next year | He is thrilled that he has already paid 484 million to 9,638 businesses

miquel-adrover
Updated:
During her hour-and-a-half speech, Francina Armengol was flanked by the PP chairs and spokesperson Toni Costa.

The president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, focused her speech yesterday at the General Policy Debate on the economy. She knows that the management of the pandemic is no longer enough and talk must now be about the future, even though it is still not very hopeful. She spoke for almost 90 minutes, in one of the longest speeches in memory. Armengol admitted in the tribune of the Parliament that the economic recovery of the Balearic Islands after the pandemic of covid-19 “will last two years”. The head of the Regional Executive set the full economic recovery for the end of 2022 .

“Unlike the previous crisis, which lasted 10 years, this one will last two years and I can announce that our community will be the one that will grow the most economically in Spain this year, with an increase of 11.6% of GDP, and in 2022 we will reach 12.1%,” said the leader of the Govern citing the Ministry of Economic Model, directed by its chief, Iago Negueruela, as a source.

The president wanted to provide hope to those who were listening, indicating that the recovery “has already begun” and cited the example of the tourist season: “This summer has been key evidence of the recovery, as we have generated more jobs, more turnover and attracted more customers. She also recalled the hard times through winter, with the debate “between saving lives and saving the economy”. However, Armengol reiterated one of her favourite phrases: “Today we know that without health, economic activity was not possible”.

“In six years we have increased investment in health, education and social services by 44.7%” “We have recovered public services from the ideological attacks of the past and now they have saved us from an unimaginable disaster”

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

