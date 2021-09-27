The Territori festival bids farewell in the cradle of Ibiza Town

Thus, last year all the activities included in the programme had to be carried out with the audience sitting in chairs and staying in them to watch the performances, without the capacity for interaction. However, “this context was very powerful in itself. It was just another stage and the artists adapted in a very easy and spontaneous way”.

“The festival was born in a very hard and very heavy context, but this year the measures have been relaxed and, although it has meant more work for us, it has allowed the mobility of the audience”, said Sanz, satisfied with the good progress of the second edition of the event.

“I’m very happy right now because everything has gone as planned, with some small logistical and organisational changes for some locations, but the good thing about artists who work with performance is that they adapt quickly to whatever may happen”.