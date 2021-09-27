25 C
The Territori festival bids farewell in the cradle of Ibiza Town

Mapuche artist Paula Baeza closes the international performance exhibition in sa Caleta

Josep Àngel Costa
Updated:
The second edition of the Territori Festival concluded yesterday afternoon with the performance by Chilean artist Paula Baeza in the Phoenician settlement of sa Caleta, inspired by the origins of the nucleus that would eventually become the town of Divisa. The director of the event, Isa Sanz, stressed that the easing of health restrictions, which have allowed attendees to “connect with this discipline that has nothing to do with theatre and sitting down”.

The director of Territori Festival, Isa Sanz. VICENT MARÍ.

Thus, last year all the activities included in the programme had to be carried out with the audience sitting in chairs and staying in them to watch the performances, without the capacity for interaction. However, “this context was very powerful in itself. It was just another stage and the artists adapted in a very easy and spontaneous way”.

A moment of the action by Lithuanian artist Zidrija Janusaite at the Espacio Micus. VICENT MARÍ.

“The festival was born in a very hard and very heavy context, but this year the measures have been relaxed and, although it has meant more work for us, it has allowed the mobility of the audience”, said Sanz, satisfied with the good progress of the second edition of the event.

“I’m very happy right now because everything has gone as planned, with some small logistical and organisational changes for some locations, but the good thing about artists who work with performance is that they adapt quickly to whatever may happen”.

