Today, the stage of the auditorium of Can Ventosa on Ibiza will host at 8pm the performance of ‘Sex Toy. La rebelión de las muñecas’, a feminist theatrical piece written, directed, produced and distributed by women in which the Towanda Rebels have embarked on through their production company, Purple Trama. In fact, the two activists, Teresa Lozano and Zua Méndez, participate as actresses in “this feminist science fiction play” along with three other performers, Margarita Hardessen, Alice Pertuz and Isadora Söderström. “Sex Toy tries to address the issue of sexual violence, but not from theories and concepts but from testimonies, emotions and fiction,” explains Méndez. “It is an invitation to the public to think about what kind of society we would like to build among all of us and what place we women and our sexuality have in this future world,” she adds.

This play directed by Áurea Martínez Fresno, according to Towanda Rebels “is based on the premise of giving visiblity to and denouncing the situation of women in today’s societies”. It starts from the individual, from their own experiences, to “grow and move towards the collective, appealing to the same issues that an increasingly strong feminist movement is putting on the table and fighting to change”. “The idea of women as mere aesthetic and sexual objects is the central axis of the proposal, which also delves into issues such as rape culture, pornography, prostitution and female socialization,” they point out.

The five protagonists of ‘Sex Toy. The rebellion of the dolls’. Towanda Rebels

The activists emphasize that this theatrical proposal “comes from a creative laboratory” and that “all the stories that are told are based on real stories that we or women from our environment have experienced”.

Admission is free and seats can be reserved on the website eivissa.es.