Marcos Torres’ bright turn of events

‘I wanna be adored?’ is the title of the installation that the artist Marcos Torres has set up in the hotel Paradiso in Cala de Bou. In it he turns his artistic career upside down and his pop and rock legends take shape and become myths that demand to be worshipped by the viewer amidst halos and neon texts and prie-dieus. It will be at the hotel until November.

“Some time ago I noticed that when I passed in front of some of my works, the characters seemed to look at me disapprovingly. They asked me for more and I felt indebted to them”, confesses Marcos Torres about what led him to create ‘I wanna be adored?’, the installation he has set up at the Paradiso hotel in Cala de Bou in which he plays with and invites the spectator to play with the mysticism that surrounds pop stars. To their own myths.

Some of his silkscreen prints take shape with depictions of Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie and Elvis Presley, as well as the legendary image of the Beatles’ ‘Sargent Peppers’ in which Jimi Hendrix, Elvis himself and Bob Dylan accompany John Lennon, replacing Paul, George and Ringo.

They are pieces created from materials such as PVC, vinyl, methacrylate and aluminium and to which the neon gives them that almost religious halo effect. In fact, in front of them he has installed prie-dieus in which spectators are encouraged to kneel before the pop figures.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.