Ibiza, the stage for ‘action art’ in the second edition of the Territori Festival

Ibiza will be the stage for ‘action art’ between the 13th and 26th of September, with the celebration for the second year running of the Festival Internacional de Performance Art Territori, to be held in natural and urban spaces, cultural centres and galleries all over the island. Isa Sanz, organiser and curator of the festival, launched the second edition of the festival yesterday in the Consell’s outdoor garden. The programme includes the participation of artists, speakers and teachers from Spain, the United Kingdom, Chile, Germany, Mexico and Israel.

Festival launch, yesterday at the Consell. M.PLAZA.

The programme is structured around three areas: teaching, exhibitions and professional opportunities. In addition, one of the main activities is a workshop, “which will focus on communication and artists’ creative processes, taught by Exchange Life Art with Isabel Leon and Ana Matell,” Sanz explained yesterday. In addition, the festival launch was also attended by Juan Miquel Costa, island Director of Tourism; Sara Ramón, island Director of Culture; Pep Tur, Vila Concejal of Culture; Cristina Ribas, Sant Josep Concejala of Cultura; Marisol Ferrer, Santa Eulària Concejala of Culture; María Román, Sant Antoni Concejala of Culture, and Santiago Marí, Sant Joan Concejal of Culture.

“The heart and driving force behind this project is a passion for art and the desire to bring people closer to artistic expression,” explained the organiser. In addition, she also announced that, compared to last year, “the festival is growing in terms of the number of activities, its duration and participants”. As for the areas of the festival, Isa Sanz said that “the educational area is designed so that everyone can see first hand what the day to day life of the artist is like”. To this end, the festival has talks on its agenda, such as that of Marta Mantecón, an artist from Santander who “will give a talk on her conception of the prehistory of Performance Art, from a feminine and feminist point of view”, said the festival curator.

