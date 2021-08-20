23.2 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

Ibiza, the stage for ‘action art’ in the second edition of the Territori Festival

Some Balearic, national and international artists and speakers, such as Paula Baeza, Fausto Gracia and Diana Soria, will give lectures and workshops as part of the Performance Art programme between the 13th and 16th of September

Romualdo Abellan
Updated:
Ibiza, the stage for 'action art' in the second edition of the Territori Festival
File image of last year's Performance Territori Festival. | VICENT MARÍ.

Ibiza will be the stage for ‘action art’ between the 13th and 26th of September, with the celebration for the second year running of the Festival Internacional de Performance Art Territori, to be held in natural and urban spaces, cultural centres and galleries all over the island. Isa Sanz, organiser and curator of the festival, launched the second edition of the festival yesterday in the Consell’s outdoor garden. The programme includes the participation of artists, speakers and teachers from Spain, the United Kingdom, Chile, Germany, Mexico and Israel.

ibiza a stage for action art in the second edition of territori festival 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsFestival launch, yesterday at the Consell. M.PLAZA.

The programme is structured around three areas: teaching, exhibitions and professional opportunities. In addition, one of the main activities is a workshop, “which will focus on communication and artists’ creative processes, taught by Exchange Life Art with Isabel Leon and Ana Matell,” Sanz explained yesterday. In addition, the festival launch was also attended by Juan Miquel Costa, island Director of Tourism; Sara Ramón, island Director of Culture; Pep Tur, Vila Concejal of Culture; Cristina Ribas, Sant Josep Concejala of Cultura; Marisol Ferrer, Santa Eulària Concejala of Culture; María Román, Sant Antoni Concejala of Culture, and Santiago Marí, Sant Joan Concejal of Culture.

“The heart and driving force behind this project is a passion for art and the desire to bring people closer to artistic expression,” explained the organiser. In addition, she also announced that, compared to last year, “the festival is growing in terms of the number of activities, its duration and participants”. As for the areas of the festival, Isa Sanz said that “the educational area is designed so that everyone can see first hand what the day to day life of the artist is like”. To this end, the festival has talks on its agenda, such as that of Marta Mantecón, an artist from Santander who “will give a talk on her conception of the prehistory of Performance Art, from a feminine and feminist point of view”, said the festival curator.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte