‘El Club del Paro’, the film that took 10 years to make

How does an idea become a film? How long does it take for a feature film project to get underway? The paths of the audiovisual industry are tortuous and inscrutable and, in the case of ‘El Club del Paro’, it has been no exception. The initial idea came about in January 2012. The premiere will be on September 17, 2021. What happened in between? One of the creators of the characters explains it to us.

It all started at the end of 2011, in the middle of a devastating economic crisis. At that time, I was unemployed, although with the consolation that I was not alone, as there were 5.5 million Spaniards in the same situation. One day a week -usually on Tuesdays at noon- I used to meet up with two other friends who were also unemployed, Josep Ángel Costa Soldat -who currently also works at Diario de Ibiza- and David Marqués, who was still living in Sant Antoni at the time and who, as always, was struggling to sell some of his ideas to a production company. Completing the group was Raúl Medrano, a sports journalist on IB3, the only one of us who brought home a paycheck and who was usually free during the week.

Without a job, with no future prospects and seeing how the world was falling apart around us, in our meetings we did what any sensible person does in these circumstances: drink beer, talk about everything and nothing, and laugh our heads off. Humor is an escape valve to keep us from falling into despair and despondency. Thus, we would comment with sarcasm on the last visit to the SOIB office, on some hair-raising job interview, we would rejoice in the lousy economic indicators that the press gave us and we would remember the days of wine and roses, when we thought that well-being and progress would last forever.

