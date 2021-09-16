Cultural activities to celebrate the Nit del Patrimoni in Ibiza

The 4th edition of the Nit del Patrimoni will be held next Saturday the 18th in Ibiza with a wide-ranging cultural programme according to Vila Town Council. The mayor, Rafa Ruiz, and the Concejal for Culture, Pep Tur, today presented the programme for the event, which is being held simultaneously in the 15 World Heritage Cities in Spain.

The first edition of the Nit del Patrimoni was held in 2018 and, since then, “the Heritage Cities Group has decided to strengthen its commitment to contemporary creation and living heritage”, said the Vila mayor, opting every September “for dance and group participation” to create a “space for exchange” between the different Heritage Cities. Ruiz added that the Heritage Night is “a unique cultural event in Europe”.

“It is a well-established event that has the support of Unesco and very important institutions, and it is a night that combines historical heritage and different expressions of culture,” explained the Concejal for Culture and Heritage, Pep Tur.

Alcalá de Henares, Ávila, Baeza, Cáceres, Córdoba, Cuenca, Ibiza, Mérida, Salamanca, San Cristóbal de la Laguna, Santiago de Compostela, Segovia, Tarragona, Toledo and Úbeda will simultaneously exhibit, according to the Town Council, “15 pieces by guest choreographers, with five world premieres in 21 performances created especially for the heritage spaces of the 15 cities”.

La Nit del Patrimoni is structured, they explain, in three sections:

Escena Patrimoni

Miquel Barcelona will be the star of this year’s edition with [KÓRPS], “a multidisciplinary stage production whose expressive axis is contemporary dance and dialogues with electronic music, voice, light and theatricality”.

The reference point for this show is the raven, an omnivorous and carrion-eating bird, present in mythology and the arts as an animal of death that moves between the earthly and spiritual worlds.

The show will be held in the bastion of Santa Llúcia at 10pm and tickets can be booked on the City Council’s website from 9am tomorrow, Thursday 16th September.

Viu Patrimoni

The wide range of cultural activities offered by the City Countil in this section is aimed at residents and tourists, so that they can enjoy the open spaces and the historic centre. Among the activities that will be carried out are guided visits to the walls of Dalt Vila by the Centre d’Interpretació Madina Yabisa. The timetable for these visits will be from 7-8pm, in small groups, so prior registration is required by calling 971 39 23 90 or emailing madinayabisa@eivissa.es.

There will also be dramatised visits at 8pm. In this case registration must be made at the Tourist Office of the Cúria, calling 971 39 92 32 or emailing informacioturistica@eivissa.es.

Finally there will be two traditional dance exhibitions. The first will be at 7pm in the Plaza Sota Vila by the Colla de Vila and the second will be in the Paseo de Vara de Rey at 8pm with the Colla de sa Bodega.

Obert Patrimoni

Finally, this section includes an open day for museums and cultural spaces from 10pm until midnight.

The Arxiu històric d’Eivissa i Formentera will exhibit a collection of comics and historical documentation with copies of judicial administrations with different types of handwriting, mostly linked to the courts and the curia of the Royal Government.

The Museum of Contemporary Art will also be open from 8pm. and will organise guided tours of its permanent exhibition, as well as the temporary exhibition ‘The White Queen’.

Ibiza Cathedral, the Diocesan Museum and the church of Santo Domingo will also be open from 10pm.

According to the Town Council, all the activities will be streamed through the website www.lanochedelpatrimonio.com and its social networks. The World Heritage Associations of Cuba, Mexico and Peru will also broadcast the event on their platforms.