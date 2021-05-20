20 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Three Playasol hotels open in Ibiza May 28th

The chain expects to gradually start accommodating in the coming weeks

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Playasol Hotel The New Algarb

The hotel chain Playasol Ibiza Hotels announces the opening of three of its establishments located in Ibiza on May 28th.

The three hotels in question are the Hotel Playasol The New Algarb and the Aparthoteles Jabeque Soul and Dreams, located in Platja d’en Bossa and Es Viver.

The hotel chain indicates that the “good evolution” since the end of the state of alarm has led to a “positive” outlook in the forecast for the month of June.

The commercial director of Playasol Ibiza Hotels, David Muñoz, points out that they are facing this year with “optimism and energy”.

The chain plans to open new accommodation gradually over the next few weeks.

