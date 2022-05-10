4.4 million euros to avoid increase in garbage tax for Ibiza’s residents

The Mayors Council held yesterday also approved that the Council contribute 4.371 million euros to municipalities to prevent them from raising the price of garbage taxes to citizens. This proposal was already carried out last year to compensate for the increase in the cost of waste treatment that involves the implementation of the environmental area of Ca na Putxa, with which the old landfill was adapted to the guidelines of the European Union.

Contributions to compensate the garbage tax for residents

The Council’s contribution is divided into 1.276 million euros for the municipality of Ibiza, 1.132 for Santa Eulària, 1.017 for Sant Josep, 734,000 euros for Sant Antoni and approximately 211,000 for Sant Joan. This economic injection, which comes from the remaining funds of the coffers of the island institution, will allow rebates of between 20% and 30% to be applied to residents throughout Ibiza on their garbage collection receipt.”

“At a time of post pandemic, which has been aggravated by the effects of inflation and the invasion of Ukraine, the institutions must support our citizens and be a help and not a burden,” stressed the Council in a statement.

