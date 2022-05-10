19.3 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...

4.4 million euros to avoid increase in garbage tax for Ibiza’s residents

The Council subsidizes the garbage tax for the municipalities for another year to compensate the cost of waste management

Cat Edwards
Updated:
4.4 million euros to avoid increase in garbage tax for Ibiza's residents
The Council subsidizes the garbage tax for the municipalities for another year to compensate the cost of waste management

The Mayors Council held yesterday also approved that the Council contribute 4.371 million euros to municipalities to prevent them from raising the price of garbage taxes to citizens. This proposal was already carried out last year to compensate for the increase in the cost of waste treatment that involves the implementation of the environmental area of Ca na Putxa, with which the old landfill was adapted to the guidelines of the European Union.

Contributions to compensate the garbage tax for residents

The Council’s contribution is divided into 1.276 million euros for the municipality of Ibiza, 1.132 for Santa Eulària, 1.017 for Sant Josep, 734,000 euros for Sant Antoni and approximately 211,000 for Sant Joan. This economic injection, which comes from the remaining funds of the coffers of the island institution, will allow rebates of between 20% and 30% to be applied to residents throughout Ibiza on their garbage collection receipt.”

“At a time of post pandemic, which has been aggravated by the effects of inflation and the invasion of Ukraine, the institutions must support our citizens and be a help and not a burden,” stressed the Council in a statement.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte