The citizens of the Balearic Islands will be able to enjoy the free bus service throughout 2023. An amendment of El Pi presented by Coalición Canaria and the PSOE to the General State Budget establishes that “in recognition of the insular fact, the Autonomous Community of Illes Balears will be the beneficiary of aid amounting to 43 million euros” to establish a 100% discount on the price of transport passes and multi-journey tickets for land public transport on the islands. In the case of the Canary Islands, the region will benefit from 81 million euros in aid.

As established in the accepted amendment, for the aid to be granted each Autonomous Community must present within 30 days from the entry into force of the law, a certificate signed by the Regional Minister of Mobility to the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Transport in which he/she certifies that since January 1st a 100% discount has been implemented in the price of season tickets and that there is a commitment to maintain the measure until December 31st, 2023.

Free bus services will be maintained

The Govern assured a few weeks ago that the train and the metro will be free in 2023 for the users of the TIB card and the 50% discounts for the intercity buses of Mallorca will be maintained, which could be extended thanks to the aid of the island councils. In this way, with the extra contribution of the State, the aim is to cover all the expenses involved in this measure. The regionalists explain that, in the agreement, it is also established that in the event that the funds do not extend to paying for all tickets, the Govern will receive more resources.

