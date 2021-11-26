The Pime revives ‘the pintxos route’ in 13 Formentera bars

This year Formentera‘s PIME is bringing back the ‘pintxo route’, which had to be cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions. The association’s president, Pep Mayans, explained that this year 13 bars, cafés and restaurants will be offering an original pintxo and a drink for 3.5€ every Friday and Saturday between 3rd and 30th December, and a single pintxo for 1.5€.

In order to enter the subsequent draw, customers have to visit all 13 establishments. Each one will have their drinks stamped on a form and when they have finished all of them, they can vote for the best pincho out of the 13. The form can be left at any one of the participating establishments.

Customers are eligible for a first prize of 1,000€ in cash; the second prize is a dinner for two at one of the participating establishments; the third prize is a selection of wine from the sponsoring brand and the fourth prize is a selection of spirits.

In addition, the establishment whose pincho is rated the best by customers will win a one-night stay for two at the Vivanco winery and a visit to its museum.

Pep Mayans highlighted the involvement of the commercial brands and establishments sponsoring the initiative and called for “all of us to get involved in this project”.

The president of the Consell and consellera of commerce, Ana Juan, congratulated the employers’ association for reviving the project: “It’s a great initiative and you are making a huge effort to participate and provide more opportunities for the people of Formentera to get out and about during the Christmas holidays,” she said, addressing the owners of the establishments present at the event. She also stressed that they are helping to “energise the towns”, such as Sant Francesc, Sant Ferran and es Pujols.