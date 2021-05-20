One of Spain’s top chefs opens restaurant in Ibiza

Since the first Bibo opened in Marbella, chef Dani García, from Malaga has gone from strength to strength, despite the fact that after achieving a third Michelin star with his restaurant Dani García, he ended up closing it to focus on other projects.

Bibo has restaurants in Spain (Marbella, Madrid, Tarifa) and abroad (Doha and London) and from 28 May will also open in Ibiza, in the Hotel Nobu.

Bibo’s food, with clear Andalusian influences is fresh and surprising, and has brought Dani García a lot of success.

In addition to the Bibo chain, the Malaga-born chef also has other restaurants such as Lobito de Mar, Leña and Dani Brasserie.

To celebrate the opening of Bibo Ibiza, a competition has been launched on Instagram for a return trip to Ibiza for two people, a night at the Hotel Nobu and a meal for two at Bibo Dani García.