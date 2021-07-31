Gastronomy and Catering Special, free with Diario de Ibiza

To find out what’s new in the world of restaurants in Ibiza, the trends of the most avant-garde cuisines and the food experiences of a lifetime, there’s no better way than getting your hands on the Gastronomy and Restaurant Special, published by Diario de todayu Saturday 31st July. The supplement is free and is delivered together with the copy of Diario de Ibiza.

This summer’s Gastronomy and Catering Special brings together in its 64 full colour pages and on high quality paper, the most complete information about the restaurants of Ibiza, current affairs, as well as interviews with the leading chefs, restaurateurs and experts on the national and local scene.

Joxe Mari Aizega, general director of the Basque Culinari Center; Dani García, in charge of BiBo at Nobu Ibiza Bay; Mark Vaessen, executive chef of the restaurant Oku, or the gastronomic director of Cova Santa, Xavi Alba, share space with reports on the gastronomic offering and the list of essential restaurants on the island.