Gastronomy and Catering Special, free with Diario de Ibiza

The monograph is 64 pages long and contains the most up-to-date information about Ibiza's diverse restaurant scene, as well as current reports and interviews with the island's most celebrated chefs, such as Dani Garca and Joxe Mari Aizega

Susana Asenjo
Updated:
To find out what’s new in the world of restaurants in Ibiza, the trends of the most avant-garde cuisines and the food experiences of a lifetime, there’s no better way than getting your hands on the Gastronomy and Restaurant Special, published by Diario de todayu Saturday 31st July. The supplement is free and is delivered together with the copy of Diario de Ibiza.gastronomy and catering special tomorrow for free with diario de ibiza 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

This summer’s Gastronomy and Catering Special brings together in its 64 full colour pages and on high quality paper, the most complete information about the restaurants of Ibiza, current affairs, as well as interviews with the leading chefs, restaurateurs and experts on the national and local scene.gastronomy and catering special tomorrow for free with diario de ibiza 2 – Diario de Ibiza News

Joxe Mari Aizega, general director of the Basque Culinari Center; Dani García, in charge of BiBo at Nobu Ibiza Bay; Mark Vaessen, executive chef of the restaurant Oku, or the gastronomic director of Cova Santa, Xavi Alba, share space with reports on the gastronomic offering and the list of essential restaurants on the island.

