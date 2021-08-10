28.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...

Flavours of summer: the star products of the Ibizan countryside

Summer is the busiest season for local farmers. High temperatures promote the formation and accumulation of sugars in fruits and vegetables, which provide flavor and juiciness

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Flavours of summer: the star products of the Ibizan countryside
Patata ‘vermella’ (red potato). CONSELL D'EIVISSA.

Summer is the busiest time for our island, and also for agriculture. The high temperatures favour the development and accumulation of sugars in fruits and vegetables and it is the best time for the orchards, on which the economy of many farmers depends.flavours summer star products ibizan countryside – Diario de Ibiza News

 

The fish of Eivissa, with its own seal. ZOWY VOETEN.

In local agriculture there are two products that stand out for their volume and quality: the red potato and the watermelon. The red potato enjoys a great prestige earned by the old variety, and is essential in our traditional gastronomy: sofrit pagès, bollit de peix, enciam de patata, frita de polp.flavours summer star products ibizan countryside 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Watermelon, Ibiza’s summer fruit. ZOWY VOETEN.

Many varieties of potato are currently grown in Ibiza, among which the Desirée variety stands out, a worthy successor to the traditional potato due to its culinary qualities, as it is excellent for frying and firm when boiled. It is sold in personalised Sabors d’Ibiza packaging indicating the variety.flavours summer star products ibizan countryside 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

The local oils are of excellent quality.

You only have to taste the watermelon grown in Ibiza to appreciate its sweetness and texture. The commercial varieties grown on the island contain seeds, unlike the current market trend, where seedless varieties dominate. The reason is that the presence of seeds provides a crunchy texture.

Watermelon is the great summer fruit: hydrating, refreshing and also provides lycopene, a very valuable antioxidant. Its high quality has placed it on the menus of many restaurants and hotel chains in Ibiza.

Summer is also the time for the traditional varieties from the vegetable garden: pebrera blanca, ceba vermella (original ingredients, together with the Ibizan red potato, of the ensalada payesa, the most emblematic dish from the vegetable garden); as well as meló eriçó, pure sweetness, but fleeting (its season is very short, as is its shelf life).

The fruits from the sea

At the moment, the demand for fresh fish and seafood far exceeds the catches of the local fleet, prioritising its sustainability. This is the best moment for lobster, which finishes its authorised season at the end of August, and for the most prized fish, which are under heavy supply pressure.

The effort made by the fishermen’s guilds to individually mark each specimen with a plastic flange with the double identification Peix Nostrum and Sabors d’Ibiza makes it possible to easily identify their catches in the trade and restaurants.

And let’s not forget that the natural accompaniments to our gastronomy are the oils and wines of Ibiza, recognised by the European Union as a Protected Geographical Indication. With an increasingly diverse offer, summer is an opportunity to discover them and savour white and rosé wines with a good fish or rice dish, or a good red wine with more substantial dishes, together with local bread seasoned with local oil.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte