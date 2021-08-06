In Destino the pace slows down and life is enjoyed to the fullest

From a privileged position on the top of the cliff of Cap Martinet, in the bay of Talamanca, Destino offers splendid panoramic views of the Mediterranean, especially to the island of Formentera. This space is located just a few minutes from city of Ibiza.

With a sophisticated aesthetic, in a natural setting, Destino’s extensive facilities spread over five hectares of land, more than half of which are beautiful green spaces.

This resort offers endless possibilities for accommodation. It has 168 rooms distributed over ten different blocks, perfectly isolated and separated by large gardens. In addition, there are two fully equipped, private villas that benefit from the hotel’s services.

Destino invites you to live unforgettable experiences under the Pacha signature: from the spectacular pool area to the exquisite gastronomic options, enjoy an exclusive beauty treatment or outdoor yoga classes. This complex offers stylish spaces that perfectly combine the peace and relaxation of the surroundings, with the light and good atmosphere that characterize the island. Its motto is: “there is a Destination just for you”.

Ibizan Chef Daniel Barrabés

The cuisine of D-Lounge, the restaurant of Destino Pacha Resort, led since 2018 by Ibizan chef Daniel Barrabés, perfects its identity year after year. Thanks to the excellence and experience of Barrabés, who orchestrates his team formed by chef José Vicente Mascaros; Davide Roana and Edgar Berrocal, sous chefs; Isard Pérez and Mariana Rey, pastry chefs; Malcolm Velasques, head sushi chef, and to execute the dishes are the party chefs, cooks, assistants and office employees.

For chef Daniel Barrabés, naturalness is one of his strong points in the kitchen

Since 2020, Mediterranean cuisine has been the main protagonist, but with an international touch in the snacks and, of course, the sushi. This fusion makes it possible to offer a great variety through different snacks, able to fit in at all times of the day and night, as the kitchen of Destino is open 24 hours a day.

Lobster salad, a delicious truffled omelette that melts on the palate, a more than surprising patatas bravas, fresh and varied sushi, or an exquisite wagyu beef, are just some of the endless options on the menu of D-Lounge.

Essence of Ibiza

Chef Barrabés likes to alter the flavour of each product as little as possible – as long as the dish allows it – because naturalness is one of his strong points in the kitchen, closely linked to what Destino means to him: “It is the pure essence of the island of Ibiza, thanks to its open, white, rustic spaces and the gates of the Mediterranean Sea. As an Ibicenco, Destino represents the image of the island in an exponential way, because we can even see Dalt Vila from the kitchen, which is a luxury. Right now I wouldn’t understand the professional part of my life without Destino”, says the chef.