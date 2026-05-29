What started as an ordinary boat trip quickly turned into an unforgettable experience off the coast of Ibiza. A family of wild dolphins appeared near Tagomago Island and accompanied a tourist boat for several minutes, swimming gracefully alongside the vessel while leaping and spinning above the crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.

The emotional reaction of the passengers can be heard throughout the excursion as the dolphins repeatedly performed spectacular acrobatics, diving beneath the sea and reappearing next to the boat. According to the tourists onboard, the encounter was so meaningful that they have decided to tattoo the exact GPS coordinates of the location to remember the experience forever.

Several adult dolphins and at least one calf were spotted swimming around the boat near Cala Boix, playfully riding the waves as if enjoying the journey alongside the visitors. Encounters with dolphins are relatively common in Ibiza’s waters, especially during the warmer months when the sea is calmer. However, according to the boat crew, such close interaction is highly unusual.

“They were incredibly close. It’s not common to see dolphins approach people like this,” explained members of the crew after the encounter.

Ibiza’s Marine Wildlife Continues to Surprise Visitors

The sighting once again highlights the richness of Ibiza’s marine ecosystem and the growing interest in eco-tourism experiences and wildlife encounters in the Balearic Islands. Boat excursions around Ibiza increasingly attract travellers looking to connect with nature and discover the island beyond its beaches and nightlife.

Marine experts remind visitors that respectful observation is essential during dolphin encounters. Boats should avoid approaching too closely or disrupting the animals’ natural behaviour. The best way to enjoy these moments is calmly and responsibly, allowing the dolphins to continue their route undisturbed.

This unexpected gift from the sea is another reminder of why Ibiza continues to captivate travellers from around the world, even those who believe they already know the island well.