The initiative will be the fourth and final environmental action of the season and is open free of charge to residents, workers and visitors

The bay of Sant Antoni will host the fourth and final beach cleanup of the summer on Saturday, September 19. The event is part of the environmental programme organised by O Beach Ibiza and Bam-Bu-Ku, in collaboration with Sant Antoni Town Council, for the eighth consecutive year.

The initiative aims to bring together local residents, seasonal workers and visitors to help remove waste from the coastline while raising awareness of the importance of protecting Ibiza’s natural environment. According to a statement from the two hospitality venues, the programme is once again designed to combine community participation with practical action to keep the island’s coastline clean.

Free beach cleanup starting at 9:30 a.m.

The cleanup will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. Participants will not need to register in advance, and the organisers will provide all the equipment needed to collect and sort the waste.

After the activity, participants will be invited to a free coffee break at Bam-Bu-Ku. They will also receive free entry to the following Thursday’s party at O Beach Ibiza, adding an extra incentive for those taking part in the environmental initiative.

Eight years of beach cleanups in Ibiza

The programme was launched in 2018 and has brought together hundreds of volunteers over the years, including O Beach Group employees, residents, tourists, families and members of sports teams sponsored by the group.

Previous cleanup sessions have involved collecting and sorting a wide range of litter, from plastic waste and cigarette butts to larger discarded objects found along the coastline.

Duane Lineker, CEO of O Beach Group, says the initiative reflects the group’s commitment to giving something back to the island.

The programme, he explains, was created out of a desire to look after Ibiza’s surroundings and return some of what the island provides. Lineker also stresses that Ibiza is much more than a party destination, describing it as a home shared by thousands of residents and workers who contribute to each season.

Cleaning up Sant Antoni Bay in previous editions | Pilar Camacho

Sant Antoni Town Council supports the initiative

The Sant Antoni Town Council is once again supporting the event by helping with logistics, permits and promotion. The STAY OK Team will also take part, providing volunteers and T-shirts for participants.

Sports teams sponsored by O Beach Ibiza, including football and gymnastics groups, as well as teams from other disciplines, are also expected to join the cleanup.

How to take part in the September 19 beach cleanup

Participation is free and open to everyone, with no prior registration required.

The meeting point will be Bam-Bu-Ku at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19. From there, volunteers will take part in the approximately one-hour cleanup before gathering for the complimentary coffee break.

The event offers residents, workers and visitors an opportunity to contribute directly to the protection of Ibiza’s coastline while taking part in one of the island’s established environmental initiatives.