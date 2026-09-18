La K’onga to Make Its Ibiza Debut at Las Dalias

The Córdoba-based Argentine group will perform on September 24, kicking off its ‘Cuartetour Europa 2026’

Argentine band La K’onga will perform in Ibiza for the first time this Thursday, September 24, at the Garden at Las Dalias, where the group will launch its ‘Cuartetour Europa 2026’.

The Córdoba-based band, one of the leading international names in Argentine cuarteto, is bringing the genre to the island after more than two decades on the road.

The concert will mark La K’onga’s Ibiza debut, giving local audiences and visitors the chance to experience the sound that originated in Córdoba and that the group has helped take well beyond Argentina’s borders. According to the event organisers, La K’onga is currently experiencing one of the strongest periods of international attention in its more than 20-year career.

From Córdoba to stages across Europe and the Americas

Founded in Córdoba in 2003, La K’onga is currently fronted by vocalists Pablo Tamagnini, Nelson Aguirre and Diego Granadé.

Over recent years, the band has enjoyed significant growth, moving from Argentina’s live music scene to tours across the Americas and Europe. Its career has been built around cuarteto and a distinctive approach to live performances, where dancing, songs and an immediate connection with the audience play a central role.

The band has sold out numerous shows at major venues including the Gran Rex and Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, while also taking its music to Vélez Sarsfield Stadium and expanding its international presence with performances outside Argentina.

La K’onga’s collaborations with Latin music artists

The band’s international expansion has also been accompanied by a long list of collaborations, establishing connections between Argentine cuarteto and other forms of Latin music.

Throughout its career, La K’onga has worked with artists including David Bisbal, Nicki Nicole, Luck Ra, Carlos Baute and Nahuel Pennisi, among many others.

These collaborations have helped broaden the reach of a sound that remains deeply rooted in Córdoba’s musical identity.

The songs Ibiza audiences can expect to hear

Songs including ‘Ya no vuelvas’, ‘Te mentiría’, ‘El mismo aire’, ‘Adicto’ and ‘Cinco minutos’ have formed part of the repertoire accompanying the band’s rise.

According to the event organisers, La K’onga’s concerts have become large-scale celebrations, combining the distinctive rhythm of cuarteto with strongly emotional melodies.

The band’s live shows bring together danceable rhythms and familiar songs that audiences can sing along to, creating the kind of atmosphere that has become a defining feature of its performances.

La K’onga brings its Cuartetour Europa 2026 to Ibiza

The band’s arrival at Las Dalias represents another stop on its international journey and, most importantly, La K’onga’s first meeting with an Ibiza audience.

The concert forms part of the group’s European tour, as La K’onga continues to take Argentine cuarteto to cities and audiences increasingly far from its home in Córdoba.

The Garden will offer a different setting from the stadiums and arenas that have featured prominently in the band’s recent career, with an open-air stage and a more intimate connection with the audience.

The event organisers highlight the energy of a band accustomed to turning its live performances into a full-scale celebration from beginning to end.

When and where to see La K’onga in Ibiza

Doors open at 8 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

After the show, the music will continue at Akasha, where the ‘Buena Onda’ party will take over from 11 p.m., keeping the dancing going until closing time.