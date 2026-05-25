Govern Balear Launches Transparency Campaign Explaining Tourist Eco-Tax Spending in Mallorca, Ibiza and the Balearic Islands

The Govern Balear has launched a new information campaign aimed at helping tourists understand how revenues collected through the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS), commonly known as the eco-tax, are being invested across the Balearic Islands.

According to the regional Ministry of Tourism, the initiative is being developed in collaboration with hotel associations, accommodation federations and tourism establishments throughout Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. The campaign seeks to strengthen public-private cooperation while improving transparency regarding the use of tourism-generated funds.

As part of the initiative, the Tourism Ministry has introduced a dedicated multilingual website where visitors can access detailed information about projects financed through the Sustainable Tourism Tax. The platform includes downloadable educational and informational materials in four languages — Catalan, Spanish, English and German — allowing international travelers to better understand the direct impact of their contributions during their stay in the islands.

The website also features detailed fact sheets outlining approved and completed projects funded by the eco-tax. These materials are now freely available for hotels, resorts and tourism businesses to display in reception areas and common spaces ahead of the busy summer season.

Balearic Tourism Minister Jaume Bauzá stated that the campaign demonstrates the regional government’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of tourism taxes.

According to Bauzá, the initiative provides the tourism sector with “useful and rigorous tools” to answer visitors’ questions and certify the positive impact generated by the tax contribution of tourists. He emphasized that the government’s objective is not simply to increase tourist numbers, but to ensure that every euro generated by tourism is reinvested into improving residents’ quality of life, sustainability and public welfare in the Balearic Islands.

The Sustainable Tourism Tax finances projects related to environmental conservation, infrastructure improvements, cultural heritage preservation and sustainable tourism development, reinforcing the Balearic Islands’ strategy to balance tourism growth with long-term sustainability.