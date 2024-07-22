Zac Efron in Formentera

The visits of Zac Efron to the Pitiusas in summer are already a tradition. The actor has been seen on several occasions on the islands, sailing on yachts or enjoying the leisure activities on offer. The last one has been this Friday.

The actor spent a day of leisure on a yacht with which he arrived to the area of ses Illetes, in Formentera, accompanied by a large group of friends composed of about ten people, at noon they went down to eat at the nearby restaurant Molí de Sal, and then return to the boat.

Zac Efron shows off his muscles in Formentera / Sergio Garrido/Ibizapress

Just this week the actor who became internationally famous with ‘High School Musical’ had been in Saint Tropez also enjoying a day at the beach with his good friend Gerald Butler. Efron showed off the tanned muscles that he already showed last year on the island, acquired after his fitness for the filming of ‘The Iron Clan’, in which he played a professional wrestler.