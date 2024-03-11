15.4 C
A young woman swindled into renting a room in Ibiza under false ownership

Angela Torres Riera
Updated:
A young woman was swindled out of renting a room in Ibiza that belonged to another owner

Conchi Navarro and her family, in an attempt to secure accommodation for her daughter Marta Romero, who was due to start working in Ibiza, fell victim to a rental scam. The scammer, with at least eight similar complaints to their name, offered a seemingly credible rental contract for a house in Sant Jordi, Ibiza. Despite advanced payments and signed contracts, upon arrival, Marta’s parents discovered the property was not for rent and belonged to someone else. This ordeal highlights the increasing difficulty of finding affordable housing near the airport in Ibiza, leading victims into desperation and vulnerability to scams. The scammer employed techniques like using WhatsApp for communication, requesting money through non-traceable methods, and falsifying identity documents to appear legitimate. The Guardia Civil, familiar with the scammer’s modus operandi, revealed that this individual had perpetrated the same scam across Spain, including places like Logroño, Valencia, and the Basque Country. The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and the distressing reality of housing scams exploiting those in urgent need of accommodation.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

