Yellow alert in Ibiza and Formentera: When to expect rain on Monday

A heavy downpour of water will fall on Ibiza and Formentera this Monday, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in its social networks. The 112, in addition, has activated the yellow alert for heavy rains in the Pitiusas.

The first showers are expected at 1 pm, but it will not be until 3 pm when a waterspout falls on Ibiza and Formentera. According to Aemet, there could be water accumulations of 25 liters per square meter in one hour. In addition, storms are also expected.

Temperatures will range this Monday between 23 degrees minimum and 29 degrees maximum. In addition, on Tuesday it will also rain in Ibiza and Formentera, as Aemet estimates an 80% probability of showers.

The forecast is that rains are expected to continue for the rest of the week, through Thursday and maybe Friday.

Precipitation will continue on Wednesday and the mercury will drop more sharply, especially in the lows, with 20 and 29 degrees.

On Thursday the rains continue, with a 65% probability. Minimum temperatures will remain at 21 degrees and highs will drop to 27 degrees.

On Friday and Saturday the probability of precipitation is 50%. Temperatures remain at 21 and 29 degrees on Friday and 24 and 31 degrees on Saturday.

