YACHTS IN IBIZA | Luxury yacht of a multimillionaire owner of a well-known beverage company docks in Ibiza

Ibiza becomes every summer a Mecca for luxury yachts. They come and go and it is difficult to decide which of them is more impressive.

One of the most striking, moored in Marina Ibiza, is the ‘Go’, due to the fact that much of its hull is painted in an attractive turquoise color.

With a length of 77 meters and a beam of 13 meters, ‘Go’ is the largest yacht built by Turquoise Yachts, with a displacement of a staggering 1,952 tons.

Interior of the boat ‘Go’ / Yacht Charter Fleet

It has been designed for comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests in 8 suites. She also has the capacity to carry 19 crew on board to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience. Features include steam bath, beauty salon, elevator, underwater lights, beach club, gym and air conditioning.

Its multimillionaire owner

The ‘Go’, valued at nearly 90 million euros, is owned by Swiss businessman, philanthropist and billionaire Hans Peter Wilda well-known figure in the world of business and sports.

Wild sold his successful company, Rudolf Wild GmbH, to Archer Daniels Midland in 2014 for an impressive $2.2 billion. Despite this successful sale, he is still involved in the business world through his ownership of the popular juice and beverage brand Capri Sun.

Capri Sun / CS Juices

The year 2017 marked a major turning point in Wild’s career as he ventured into the world of sports. He purchased and became president of the Stade Français a renowned French rugby club. In keeping with his passion for rugby, Wild founded the Wild Rugby Academy, a German rugby union institution based in Heidelberg. The academy is committed to promoting the sport in Germany and developing the skills of young athletes in the region