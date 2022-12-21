The Three Wise Men return after 2 years of absence due to covid

The children of Sant Joan weren’t able to enjoy the Three Wise Men parade in their municipality last Christmas after it was cancelled due to the increase in covid infections. Of course, they also didn’t celebrate in 2021, when the health crisis was much more prevalent. So this Christmas, one of the most exciting things for the children will be to see Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar again in Sant Joan. On January 5th at 6pm their Majesties will arrive at Sant Miquel to meet with the families. At the end of the parade there will be chocolate for everyone.

Before the magical night of the Three Wise Men, children can enjoy various activities designed just for them, such as children’s games installed in the Mercat de Nadal, which was held on Sunday in Plaza de Sant Miquel, organized by the Apima of the local school.

Next Friday 23rd, at the same location, there will be giant games with Sueños de Libertad from 4:30pm for the whole family to enjoy. Two hours later, Anakronika will offer a storytelling (‘Ho saps tot de Nadal?’), and at 8pm the plenary hall of the Sant Joan City Council will host the Thiassos Ensemble Christmas concert.

The giant games, this time with Jugueroix, will return to the municipality on December 30th. In this case, they will be installed in the theater Parroquial de sa Cala. The play ‘Caty and Christmas’ will also be performed here at 7pm.

Three nativity scenes in the municipality

The church of Sant Joan exhibits (Sundays from 11am to 1pm) the magnificent nativity scene created by Joan d’en Botigues and Jaume de ses Fontanelles again this year. In the parish of Sant Miquel you can visit another nativity scene (every day from 10am to 6pm), and the church of Sant Llorenç also has its own nativity scene (it can be seen during mass hours).

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.