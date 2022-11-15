They are not the Starks, but at Caritas they know very well that winter is coming. And it’s going to be hard. The good season is a mirage and they are preparing for the harshness of the coming winter months. “It is true that this summer there has been a lot of work and our employment services have run out of people to turn to when companies called us, but we know that inflation, the war and, above all, the rental situation have meant that people who used to save to spend a relatively quiet winter have not been able to do so“, says Gustavo Gómez, coordinator of Caritas Diocesana in the huge hall of the new temporary low-demand center of Sa Joveria, inaugurated yesterday. With an intense smell of pre-campaign, the numerous politicians tour the facilities, chat in a circle and enjoy the snacks.
A complicated winter
The family networks, which were the salvation in the 2008 crisis “have been exhausted,” continues Gómez, who predicts a “hard” and “complicated” winter. The island councilor for Social Welfare, Carolina Escandell, points out that the 56 places in the provisional center have been calculated using as a reference the 50 to 60 people who spent the night in the Sa Blanca Dona pavilion during the confinement. “More places would be needed,” says Gómez, who recognizes how difficult it is to know how many homeless people there are on the island. “They are a floating population and we are not only talking about people who are living on a bench or under a tree, but those who are in substandard housing, such as fifteen people crammed into a room or where they do not have minimum water or heating services,” says the coordinator, visibly happy for the implementation of the desired resource, which will allow more than fifty people not only to have “four walls and a roof”, but “to have something to call home this winter, even if it is a shared room, something they really feels like their own and from which they can alleviate their needs.