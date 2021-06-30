Vila initiates the project of public urban gardens

The Ibiza City Council has issued a call for tenders for an amount of 294,547.92 euro for the work of the urban gardens project on the estate of Can Tomeu in Ca n’Escandell. This is “a cultivation facility that is intended to become a meeting point to energize the neighborhood,” said yesterday from the Consistory through a note. Funding will come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The closing date for the submission of proposals is 6 July. The purpose of this contract is to include in the plot, already in cultivation, the definition of flowers beds, passages, the supply of good quality topsoil, fencing and irrigation facility.

“The urban gardens of Can Tomeu, besides producing food, have a social, integrative, recreational and participatory goal. There will be participation from citizens of all ages. This is an intergenerational activity that brings older and younger people together to take part in a healthy project,” said Montse Garcia, Citizen Engagement Advisor.

There will be a conservation area in the park for workshops and educational and recreational activities related to the traditional rural environment. Training, promotion of agriculture and an approach to environmental education and sustainability will be encouraged. This means that recycling and composting areas will also be included.

In addition, there will be a rest area and inclusion will be promoted through architectural measures so that the activity can be carried out in an accessible manner. Either by placing stabilizing elements on the trails, or by adapting the growing tables. Facilities will also be provided.