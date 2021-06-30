23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

Vila initiates the project of public urban gardens

The City Hall is calling for tenders for work on the Can Tomeu finca

diariodeibiza
Updated:
The gardens will be located on the area of Can Tomeu, in the neighborhood of Ca n'Escandell. VICENT MARÍ.
The gardens will be located on the area of Can Tomeu, in the neighborhood of Ca n'Escandell. VICENT MARÍ.

The Ibiza City Council has issued a call for tenders for an amount of 294,547.92 euro for the work of the urban gardens project on the estate of Can Tomeu in Ca n’Escandell. This is “a cultivation facility that is intended to become a meeting point to energize the neighborhood,” said yesterday from the Consistory through a note. Funding will come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The closing date for the submission of proposals is 6 July. The purpose of this contract is to include in the plot, already in cultivation, the definition of flowers beds, passages, the supply of good quality topsoil, fencing and irrigation facility.

“The urban gardens of Can Tomeu, besides producing food, have a social, integrative, recreational and participatory goal. There will be participation from citizens of all ages. This is an intergenerational activity that brings older and younger people together to take part in a healthy project,” said Montse Garcia, Citizen Engagement Advisor.

There will be a conservation area in the park for workshops and educational and recreational activities related to the traditional rural environment.  Training, promotion of agriculture and an approach to environmental education and sustainability will be encouraged. This means that recycling and composting areas will also be included.

In addition, there will be a rest area and inclusion will be promoted through architectural measures so that the activity can be carried out in an accessible manner. Either by placing stabilizing elements on the trails, or by adapting the growing tables. Facilities will also be provided.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte