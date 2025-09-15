Vava II, €150m yacht gifted by Bertarelli, docks in Ibiza

The Vava II, a 97-metre mega yacht built by Devonport Yachts in the UK and launched in 2011, has been sighted off Ibiza. Commissioned by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, whose wealth stems from the sale of biotech firm Serono, the yacht accommodates 36 guests and a crew of 34. Bertarelli, noted for his sailing achievements with the Alinghi team, is also active in marine research and philanthropy. The vessel, rumoured to have been a gift for his wife Kirsty Roper, boasts features such as a variable-depth pool, beach club, helipad, gym and spa, alongside advanced stabilisation systems. Originally developed under the codename Project 55, it is valued between $150–180 million, with annual running costs estimated at up to $15 million.

