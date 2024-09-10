Ushuaïa Ibiza’s ‘closing’ date has been set: discover the lineup

Ushuaïa Ibiza prepares for its season finale saturday, October 12, 2024. The iconic ANTS residency will take the stage for the last time with ‘The Last dANTS’. This party closing party will offer the best of avant-garde house and techno, with a series of exclusive sets that will bring together ANTS regulars along with reference artists, accompanied by an audiovisual production, the hallmark of the ANTS experience, according to the club. Tickets are now available for purchase for the closing of the season.

The Martinez Brothers and Paco Osuna headline the lineup, which will be joined by Chicago house legend Green Velvet, who will share the stage with Patrick Topping, as well as Andrea Oliva and Vintage Culture. Two other deluxe sessions will be by Dutch selector Prunk b2b with British innovator Fleur Shore, and SYREETA b2b with Kitty Amor, who will bring their avant-garde sounds to the forefront. All this, along with Liverpool DJ and producer Melé and many more artists yet to be announced.

An “exceptional year”

The club assures that 2024 has been an “exceptional year for Ushuaïa Ibiza”, which has reaffirmed its status as an “exceptional year”[] “as the best outdoor dance floor in Ibiza”.

“With its legendary poolside stage and dazzling production, it has witnessed memorable events with the world’s top artists and club brands, such as ANTS, Calvin Harris & MK, Chase & Status, Defected, Dom Dolla, elrow, F* Me I’m Famous de David Guetta , I Love Reggaeton, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren and Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike”, said the Ibizan club in a note.

They also remind that there are still two exciting events to be held: Michael Bibi presenting One Life on September 20, and the closing party Afterlife Day & Night on October 3.

LINEUP IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS B2B PACO OSUNA

GREEN VELVET B2B PATRICK TOPPING

ANDREA OLIVA B2B VINTAGE CULTURE

PRUNK B2B FLEUR SHORE

SYREETA B2B KITTY AMOR

MELÉ

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

12 OCTOBER 2024 | 13.00 H – CLOSE

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.