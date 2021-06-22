Urgent intervention to rescue the Roser chapel of Puig de Missa in Ibiza

Restoration of the chapel of Roser del Puig de Missa, also known as “capella fonda”, have begun after the joint commission between the Diocese and Ibiza Council found that it is in a serious state of deterioration, damage that has been confirmed in all areas when the workers started on the site.

“The chapel is in poor condition, the deterioration is widespread”, said Sara Ramón, the Council’s Regional Minister of Heritage, Culture and Education, explaining that “the cracks are more serious than we thought”.

As Ramón explains, the parts most affected by cracks are the roof of the chapel and the cornicing, that is, the piping that finishes the dome and allows the lighting and ventilation of the inside of the building. In addition, restorers have also noted the presence of vegetation that has taken root in the cracks, worsening the state of repair.

“There is a danger that some rubble could fall from the roof, so the works were urgent“, says the Minister of Heritage, “scaffolding has already been erected and work is being done to consolidate the structure”. The Council were aware of the need to act quickly, and this work has received priority attention within the action plan for the restoration of heritage assets managed by the Diocese.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.