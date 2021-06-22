26 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

Urgent intervention to rescue the Roser chapel of Puig de Missa in Ibiza

The Consell of Eivissa started the restoration work of one of the characteristic domes of the heritage site of Puig de Missa | Technicians have detected large cracks in the roof and lantern of the late seventeenth century building

David Ventura
Updated:
Urgent intervention to rescue the Roser chapel of Puig de Missa in Ibiza
Roser chapel of Puig de Missa in Ibiza. VICENT MARÍ.

Restoration of the chapel of Roser del Puig de Missa, also known as “capella fonda”, have begun after the joint commission between the Diocese  and Ibiza Council found that it is in a serious state of deterioration, damage that has been confirmed in all areas when the workers started on the site.

“The chapel is in poor condition, the deterioration is widespread”, said Sara Ramón, the Council’s Regional Minister of Heritage, Culture and Education, explaining that “the cracks are more serious than we thought”.

As Ramón explains, the parts most affected by cracks are the roof of the chapel and the cornicing, that is, the piping that finishes the dome and allows the lighting and ventilation of the inside of the building. In addition, restorers have also noted the presence of vegetation that has taken root in the cracks, worsening the state of repair.

“There is a danger that some rubble could fall from the roof, so the works were urgent“, says the Minister of Heritage, “scaffolding has already been erected and work is being done to consolidate the structure”. The Council were aware of the need to act quickly, and this work has received priority attention within the action plan for the restoration of heritage assets managed by the Diocese.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte