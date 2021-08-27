‘Units pel nostre parlar’, “a festival” that promotes Ibiza’s language and culture

The ludolinguistic week ‘Units pel nostre parlar’, promoted by Sant Josep Town Council, will begin today with the opening of the exhibition ‘Temps de brodats’, which can be visited in the exhibition hall of Can Jeroni until 26th September. This will be the first event in a full programme of activities designed to promote the use of Catalan and raise awareness of Ibiza’s culture and traditions, through fun and attractive activities for the public.

In this third edition, which Sant Josep Council launched 2 days ago, twelve associations from the municipality are involved, three more than last year. The different initiatives planned are the result of their work and creativity. The organisations are the Club de Majors de Sant Josep, the Associació de Vesins Sa Raval, the Associació de Majors de Sant Agustí, the Grup Folklòric de Sant Josep, the Associació de Músics d’Eivissa, the Associació de Vesins de Cala Vedella, the Cor de Sant Josep, Ca sa Majora Segle XXI, the Colla des Vedrà, the Associació de Vesins de Sant Agustí, the Associació de Vesins des Cubells and the Grup Folklòric de Sant Jordi.

“This high participation is a source of pride and guarantees that we will continue working in this direction,” said the Councillor for Linguistic Normalisation, Cristina Ribas , who also highlighted the fact that these associations represent “different generations and social groups, who share a desire to protect and raise awareness of our culture”. The Concejala also highlighted the research work done by several of these organisations to document “jobs that have already been lost or uses and words that are on the verge of disappearing”.

One of the pillars of this initiative is the creation of audiovisual material that promotes and preserves Ibiza’s own culture and language. Among the audiovisual projects that will be presented through ‘Units pel nostre parlar’ are ‘Sa canya de torrentera i es seu ús a Ibiza’, ‘Oficis de la pagesia’ and ‘Un forn d’encritrà as Cubells’, which will be presented on Tuesday the 31st of August at 9pm at the Can Jeroni cultural centre. The next day, at the same time and in the same place, other audiovisual projects will be unveiled: ‘Nadal a Sant Josep’, ‘Parla’m del ball pagès’ and ‘Sa mudada més antiga. Peça a peça’.

The idea of Sant Josep Town Council is to gather together this intangible heritage in order to create an audiovisual archive in the future.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.