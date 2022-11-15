2023 Traffic signs: The new, the changing and those that will disappear

Traffic has already begun to display the new designs for traffic signs that will come into force in just two months, in 2023, when the royal decree drawn up by the Ministries of Transport and Interior and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) among others, is approved. The new signs will be installed once the bureaucratic procedures have been completed, so that they will not be seen on urban and interurban roads throughout the country until the middle or even summer of 2023, although the Royal Decree will come into force on January 2nd, 2023.

The new general traffic regulations are detailed in the draft published by the Ministry of the Interior, approved by Royal Decree 1428/2003, which specifies that these signs are intended to warn and inform users of how they should behave on the different roads when they are behind the wheel. The Ministry has ‘justified the publication of this regulation and the change of signs for a reason of general interest, such as maximizing the welfare of citizens’, even if it is 20 years later.

Those that will remain unchanged

However, not all of them will be changed, as the draft explains: ‘Signs that are not contained in this catalog may continue to be installed and will remain in force, not being necessary to replace them before it is advisable for reasons of conservation and maintenance. Only those that change design or those that are no longer in use will have to be replaced.

The updating of traffic signs includes new types of vehicles, such as scooters. And, in fact, there are two prohibitive signs that can be placed in locations that either do not allow access to personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) exclusively or that do not allow the circulation of bicycles or scooters and other types of PMVs.

To differentiate them, the symbology referring to PMVs includes a plug, highlighting that they are electric vehicles. In line with environmentally sustainable vehicles, there is also a new traffic sign prohibiting access to transport depending on their environmental label.

Do you know what these traffic signs mean?

Three of the new traffic signs that will be put into circulation in 2023.

P21b SIGNAL. Danger due to the proximity of a place frequented by the elderly, such as a center dedicated to the elderly, a residence, etc. P24a SIGNAL. Danger due to the proximity of a place where the road may be frequently crossed by free-ranging animals, especially wild boars. P33 SIGNAL. Danger due to the proximity of a section where traffic is frequently hindered by a significant loss of visibility due to fog, rain, snow, smoke, etc.

These are some examples of designs that have been updated with the inclusion of new types of vehicles, such as electric or personal mobility vehicles, but also with changes that promote gender equality and above all a more plural representation, adding designs for the elderly, for example.

New traffic signs for 2023: Gas stations and electric charging points.

The new formats of gas stations are included and for the first time the sign warns the driver of which pumps are at a particular service station. The electric car, electro gas stations and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) stations have been added. Finally, environmentally sustainable vehicles will also have a new sign that prohibits access to transport depending on their environmental badge.

Passage forbidden to scooters, bicycles and vehicles depending on their environmental badge.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.