Tourist on beach club bill: “I spent more time on the beach than on the flight”

It has happened to a couple of Neapolitan influencers. They consider that what they were charged for a few hours at a beach club in Ibiza is “crazy”.

Everything has been detailed in their social networksincluding the publication of the bill they paid. We are talking about a day in May, at the beginning of the season, so these days they would probably spend even more. The protagonists of the story are Federica and Giuseppe, the influencers of My Trip to Naples.

They tell in their networks that they reached a beach club in Sant Josepsomething is wrong, because I paid more to stay here for a few hours than for the flight to the island,” says Giuseppe, amazed, after enjoying the day on the beach. The two drank champagne with sangria right on their sun loungers. Then it was time for lunch: iberian ham and fried calamari. To finish, the inevitable fish paella also published on Instagram in the very followed profile of the influencer couple.

After enjoying all the food and returning to the sun loungers under maxi umbrellas to relax, the couple shows the receipt of the beach day at this exclusive beach club.

In total, the two spent 400 euros. Just sunbathing at the beach club costs 205 euros: 40 euros for the sun loungers and 160 euros for the bottle of champagne (obligatory). Lunch costs another 200 euros approximately. Apparently, the couple was not quite clear how high the prices are in Ibiza.