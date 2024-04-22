Thefts in Ibiza: Tourist robbed of €500,000 watch in a matter of seconds

The multi-episode documentary being broadcast by the BBC in Great Britain, biza: Secrets of the party island’ is offering the darkest image of the island: mafias, robberies, drugs…

The program, presented by the influencer Zara McDermott, has shown in its first chapter how organized groups of watch theft are able to attack some tourists and keep the loot in very few seconds.

With the testimonies of police officers and victims, the presenter exposes the other side of the island. An agent shows him the video of some security cameras from last summer of a gas station in Ibiza in which a tourist is seen inside his car Rolls Royce Phantom (with a price from 600,000 euros). Then a motorcycle appears with two people and the passenger gets off without removing his helmet. He goes towards the vehicle, puts his hand inside and, after a struggle with the touristwhich does not even last five seconds, he takes the watch off his wrist and gets back on the motorcycle, which speeds away.

The agent who shows the video to the presenter explains to her that the thieves have most likely followed their victim from the moment he left the hotel, and that they were very clear about the watch she was wearing. It was a Richard Mille, valued at more than half a million euros.

Watch robbery in Ibiza

In this first episode of the BBC series, Zara McDermott talks to Marcus, a British man who runs a security company on the island, about the constant theft of luxury watches. He assures her that most of the watch thieves belong to Neapolitan gangs who travel to Ibiza every summer to get their hands on a big haul, that they tend to stay in four and five star hotels and that they can be seen at the VIP tables of some Ibiza nightclubs, where they detect their victims.

Marcus adds that in the summer, thieves are very well organized to keep track of the people they hope to rob and that on many occasions those watches are sold on the black market in cities such as Dubai.

