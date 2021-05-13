Of these,Ibiza, as reported Thursday by the Delegation of the Government.

In this way, three out of four resolutions issued have ended in sanction with another 789 offenders in the Balearic Islands who initially took advantage of by paying the fine early.

Following the the enforcement of restrictions to flatten the COVID-19 transmission curve, the high number of complaints for non-compliance resulted in an increase of more than 30% in the usual average number of cases registered each year by the Sanctions Unit of the Government Delegation in the archipelago.

Between 14 March and 21 June 2020 the Security Forces and Corps, both State and local police, filed more than 24,000 complaints on the islands as a whole for breaches of Royal Decree 463/2020, by which the state of alarm was declared.

Of these more than 3,600 have been processed, of which 2,655 have been sanctioned for violating the Law for the Protection of Citizen Security.

The Government Delegations are now initiating a reinforcement plan to continue the procedure with the remaining complaints.

In the whole of Spain, of the almost 482,000 reports processed, some 172,500 have been resolved with a sanction; nearly 88,000 have been transferred to other administrations (autonomous and local), and some 11,000 have been archived.

In addition, there are more than 54,000 files still in the investigation phase and some 156,000 in which the corresponding instructor has concluded that it was not appropriate to initiate proceedings sanctioning.

Although the proposals for sanctions by the National Police, the Guardia Civil and the local police for non-compliance with the first state of alarm tripled the usual balance in one quarter throughout Spain, the aim of these is not to penalise or collect money, but rather to ensure compliance with the mobility restrictions adopted to flatten the COVID-19 transmission curve and protect people’s health.