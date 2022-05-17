New insular order for taxi loading on Ibiza finally standardizes the use of GPS

The Consell de Govern held on Ibiza has approved a decree law to come into effect on Thursday, with the new insular order of taxi loading and unloading which replaces that of 2012 and finally standardizes the use throughout the island of the GPS call answering service.

With the approval of this regulation, a problem entrenched for many years and that had created a crisis in Vila, the only municipality with a signed agreement with GPS operators, as it was impossible without an approved regulation for the city’s radio taxi service to grant trips to vehicles from other municipalities, is solved. From Thursday, the cab service in Ibiza town will be able to operate like the rest of the municipalities of the island, in which, unlike Vila, there is no control (nor penalty regime for possible breaches) of the GPS service. Having solved the GPS problem, the main feature of the new insular taxi order is the elimination of preference at taxi ranks in the event that there are more people waiting than vehicles in the queue. This change affects all taxi ranks on the island, but will have a special impact at the airport. From Thursday, when there are people waiting at the rank, taxi drivers, regardless of the municipality they are from, will be able to load without giving priority to drivers from Sant Josep.

Sant Josep taxi drivers displeased