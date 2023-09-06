Tango and circus with ‘Alice In Tangoland’ at the Centro Cultural de Jesús

The Circo Tanguero (Cirque Sauvage) will perform ‘Alice In Tangoland’ at the Centro Cultural de Jesús on the weekend of September 15-17. It is a show for the whole family that fuses circus and tango by some of the world’s best professionals in both disciplines, following the story of Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

As explained in the event dossier, ‘Alice in Tangoland is a live art show, lasting 80 minutes, that fuses circus and tango to tell a timeless story. “Acrobatics, juggling, contortion, cyrwheel, aerial, unicycle, clown, magic, pole, stilt walkers, sword swallowers and tango dancers share the stage for the first time, in a physical theater version of ‘Alice in Wonderland,'” the organizers stress.

The main characters, loosely inspired by Lewis Caroll’s masterpiece, unfold a fantasy world, underpinned by a soundtrack that jumps from traditional tango music to modern-day tango, The Doors, Janis Joplin, Radiohead, contemporary composer Ibrahim Maalouf and more, they explain.

The story begins with a bored tango teacher and a playful pupil. “Alice, watching her tango teacher demonstrating the steps, sitting on a small wooden chair, falls asleep….. Suddenly, a white rabbit dressed in tango costume appears. He looks nervous, on his way and late, but where is he going? The white rabbit jumps out and disappears down his hole, Alice driven by her curiosity decides to follow him. Down the rabbit hole, as a metaphor for her inner self, she falls…. deeper and deeper and deeper,” details the show’s sypnosis, which highlights that ‘Alice in Tangoland’ tells us “the unique and at the same time universal journey of a being in search of herself, prisoner of an illusory world, in which acceptance and surrender will be the key to awakening”.

Anaïs Amar is responsible for the script and artistic direction of the show, whose large cast brings together renowned local and international artists.