Swiss police search for citizen missing for past week

The cantonal police are looking for a Swiss citizen, Jonathan Tshamala Muandianvita, 31 years old who was on vacation in Ibiza when he was last seen on June 13 at around three o’clock in the afternoon.

Officers are now searching for the missing man, dark complexion, brown eyes, 1.90 meters tall and weighing about 100 kilosand in an official communiqué they ask anyone who locates him to contact the cantonal police headquarters.

A relative of the young man, who had come to spend a few days of rest in Spain, has reported his disappearance to this newspaper.

The police have added in the description, so that the public can help them to look for the man, that his mother tongue is Italian, but that he also speaks French, German and English.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the National Police of Ibiza or the Guardia Civil are investigating the case.