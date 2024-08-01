29.8 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Soccer player Dani Olmo enjoys Ibiza with his team of ‘clones’

Ana Bianco
Updated:
FAMOSOS IN IBIZA | Soccer player Dani Olmo enjoys Ibiza with his team of ‘clones’

After the achievement obtained in the European Championship in Germany with the Spanish National Team, the soccer player Dani Olmo is in Ibiza with a group of friends enjoying a well-deserved vacation before setting foot on the grass again.

What is striking, seeing the images that he has shared on his social networks, is that the great resemblance between the members of the groupmost of the men have cut and dyed their hair in the same way.

They have all sailed and gone out to have fun like a clone team.

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo could be set for a move to the Premier League this season after having attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool following Spain’s victory at the European Championship.

Olmo played a key role in the tournament and won the golden boot as top scorer after scoring three goals.

The footballer spent seven years at Barcelona’s academy before making a surprise jump to Dinamo Zagreb. He was just 16 when he moved to Croatia in 2014 and quickly became a star.

Dani Olmo And His Clones

Dani Olmo and his clones / Instagram

Contact

Thematic channels

Magazines

Radio & TV

Newspapers

