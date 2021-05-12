Sirenis Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of The Ibiza Twiins Hotel scheduled for 28 May.

The establishment, located in Platja d’en Bossa, opens in summer 2021 with a new 4*Sup rating and an original differentiated offering rooted in the island of Ibiza.

The resort offers a differentiated product, both in interms of its innovative facilities and for the incorporation of methods more typical of the audiovisual field that have been borrowed and intelligently adapted to the hotel field.

The Upper Level, which during the day offers limited access to guests in the upper rooms, will be available to all guests from 7 pm, offering an area with a wide range of drinks and cocktails.

The Ibiza Twiins Hotel has received the International Starlight Award for the second time in a row.