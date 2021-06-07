19.7 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Shooting suspect in Ibiza surrenders after being cornered by the Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil locates and arrests in a little more than a day the Italian citizen who allegedly fired six shots at a compatriot at a party in a rented villa in Ibiza | Officers are hoping to take the detainee to court tomorrow

j-torres
Updated:
Interior of the rented house, with cars from the Guardia Civil and the Policía Local. VICENT MARÍ.

The Guardia Civil of Ibiza has taken just over a day to arrest the Italian suspected of firing six shots, three to the head and three in one leg, at a fellow Italian during the celebration of a party in a private villa located in the Can Ramon neighborhood, in Santa Eulària. The shooting also resulted in another wounded, also Italian, but in this case his condition is not serious.

From the Peripheral Office of the armed body (OPC) it was explained yesterday that the arrest took place at one thirty in the afternoon, although details of the location of the arrest were not released.

The suspect did not provide resistance: he is believed to have surrendered when cornered by the deployed search officers from the Guardia Civil of Ibiza.

The 33-year-old detainee, apparently a native of Naples, was wanted from approximately three in the morning last Saturday when he allegedly shot a compatriot during a party over a matter of jealousy, according to the Italian media.

The OPC they indicated that it is most likely that the suspect in this attack will be brought to justice tomorrow, Tuesday, June 8. Meanwhile, the agents involved in the arrests are instructing the corresponding proceedings.

The Italian press identifies the suspect in the shooting as Michele Guadagno, a 33-year-old Neapolitan

decoration

With The case has a wide following in the Italian media, where practically everyone involved in the shooting came from.

L’Occhio di Napoli, a media outlet from Naples, published in its digital edition yesterday that the man who opened fire at the Ibiza party is the Neapolitan Michele Guadagno, 33 years old.

This newspaper adds that Guadagno had a past related to drug trafficking.

The identity of the 28-year-old who is in critical condition at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic after being operated on after suffering three bullets to the head and another three in the leg was Antonio Amore, also from Naples.

Apparently, the victim is the organizer of the private party in Santa Eulària, which was attended by many Italian compatriots, highlighted the same media.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

