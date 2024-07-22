Seven arrested in one week for selling drugs

The Local Police of Ibiza has arrested this weekend four people related to the sale of drugs and charged with a crime against public health.

The agents have intervened various narcotic substances in different actions during the night of Friday and Saturday, as reported through their social networks. Specifically, they have seized 2CB or pink cocaine, crystal, rock crystal, ecstasy, cannabis, and cocaine, allegedly prepared and ready for sale.

The detainees have been handed over to the National Police for their custody and brought before the courts.

During this week, the agents have arrested three more individuals for selling narcotics in the city. The arrests took place during several traffic controls. The Police explained that substances “still to be determined but apparently cocaine, crystal, marijuana and 2CB, seized in vehicles that were also in violation of traffic regulations” were located.

This is in addition to other arrests carried out when several drivers were detected with blood alcohol levels above the penal limit and, in some cases, drugs.

All have been brought to the attention of the court.

In their social networks the Ibiza Local Police reminds that “driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is never a good option. The mildest thing that can happen to you is to be arrested and face a heavy financial penalty and the withdrawal of your license. The worst: doing irreparable damage to yourself or others”.