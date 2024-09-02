Search for entangled turtle that could not be rescued in Ibiza waters

Palma Aquarium has issued a warning following the sighting of a entangled sea turtle which could not be released. Apparently, someone saw the animal and, not being able to rescue it, Palma Aquarium is sending messages to different groups in case someone sees it or could go out to sea to look for it. If found, do not touch it, but call 112.

The coordinates where the turtle was sighted are 38°59’36.4 “N 1°34’60.0 “Eoff the coast of Punta Arabí, in Santa Eulária.

The specimen is wrapped in nets, so its life may be in danger.

Es Cavallet witnesses the largest release of sea turtles in the Balearic Islands

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.