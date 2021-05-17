The payment of regulated parking areas in the evenings will be active again in Santa Eulària from next Monday, the City Council has announced through a statement.

The Consistory indicates that it has taken this decision due to increased activity in business and after the payment between 17h and 20h was suspended for the past four months, which has saved citizens of the municipality approximately 80,000 euros.

In 2020 the decision was made to completely suspend the payment of the ORA in the strictest weeks of confinement, taking advantage of the closure of the majority of premises. The City Council has also offered since January the possibility of using regulated parking spaces as a terrace for catering businesses that did not previously have one. This measure, which has been maintained as the use of the interior of the premises has not yet been approved, intended to ensure a minimum of activity for small businesses with little terrace space available.