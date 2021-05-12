The Local Security Committee of the Sant Josep’s Town Council, at a meeting held on Wednesday, expressed “concern” about a “possible” increase in illegal parties in the municipality’s tourist accommodation.

In the face of this problem, both the Sant Josep Local Police and State Security Forces have stated that they “do not have sufficient tools to intervene effectively”, the Town Council explained in a statement.

For this reason, the Local Security Committee has demanded that the Balearic Government provide a “ legislative framework that allows for intervention and appropriate sanctions” in this type of tourist accommodation.

At the same meeting, Sant Josep Town Council pledged to sign the Viogen agreement with the Guardia Civil, to support women under threat and introduce protection measures. “We are talking about an area in which we have no powers and where restrictions on recruitment prevent us from adequately equipping our police, but we cannot turn a blind eye to a problem that unfairly affects and threatens the lives of neighbours in our municipality and therefore the agents of Sant Josep will again go beyond their usual responsibilities to take on this new task, “said the first deputy mayor, Pilar Ribas .