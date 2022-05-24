Sant Joan halts beach license bids after “exaggerated” offers

The Sant Joan City Council technicians have reported unfavorably on six bids received for the concession for the beach services lots. Although in this case, the surprising thing is that the reason for this first negative evaluation is that the candidates have offered too much money with offers that, in some cases, have tripled or quadrupled the initial economic fee. Thus, out of a group of 30 bids received for 11 beach services lots, six were initially rejected for presenting a “disproportionate” economic offer.

The decision is not yet final, as bidders now have three days to appeal this decision. This has been confirmed by the City Council of Sant Joan to Diario de Ibiza: “We ask them to justify the reason why they have bid with these disproportionate amounts, and then their motivations will be assessed”.

A coveted prize

The beach services license in Sant Joan expired in 2019. The current tender is for two years with the possibility of extending a further two years, and has aroused the interest of many companies that can see a gold mine in the beach licenses and make offers unattainable for competitors, as has been seen in the case of Formentera. A situation that the Consistory has wanted to control from the Base Plan: “In view of what has happened in other municipalities, it was foreseeable that something like this would happen,” say the municipal technical services, “so both the increases and the reckless lows must present justification “.

Rejected bids in Sant Joan

The bids that were initially rejected had tripled and quadrupled the starting fee. Thus, in lot 1, in es Pas de s’Illa, for 18 hammocks and 9 umbrellas, and a kiosk with 10 tables and 40 chairs, which had a starting fee of 12,000 euros, had an offer submitted for 37,777 euros which was considered disproportionate, while the other two, of 18,000 euros, have been accepted.

In Cala Xuclà, for lot 13, which includes a kiosk with 12 tables and 48 chairs, plus four sunbeds and two umbrellas, the starting fee was 12,000 euros. The bid of 18,500 euros was accepted while another bid of 51,500 euros was considered disproportionate.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.