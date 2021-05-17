The City Council of Sant Antoni has presented this Friday its new tourism project Icons, which is committed to the LGBTI tourist with a week of cultural events and leisure, the organization reported Friday in a statement.

The events will be held between 7 and 11 September at the Hotel Cubanito, of Concept Hotel Group, with the aim of continuing “seasonally adjusted” tourism in the municipality, the mayor, Marcos Serra, has highlighted.

Serra explained that the Consistory “is committed to attracting more quality tourism” and that ICONOS “is an exciting project” that he hopes will be consolidated over the years.

For his part, the Councillor for Tourism, Miguel Tur, has remarked that the change of tourism model “comes by betting on certain sectors, such as the LGBTI tourist”.

Next Thursday the 20th of May, Iconos will be presented twice in Madrid, at the Ibiza stand at Fitur and at an event that will take place at Club Malasaña.

At this event the content of the programme will be revealed, which will include “conferences, documentaries, concerts, exhibitions, art and fun events”, explained Adrián Rodríguez, director of Wild Wolf Productions.

For his part, Diego Calvo, CEO and founder of Concept Hotel Group, remarked that such events “are key” for the municipality to open up to other markets that “have an interest” in culture.