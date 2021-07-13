Rise in infections prompts set up of another bridge hotel in Ibiza

The Health Department plans to provide Ibiza with a new hotel for the effective isolation of all mild or asymptomatic patients diagnosed with covid, as well as close contacts of positive cases, as the current hotel in Platja d’en Bossa is close to full, with an occupancy rate of 95.2%. The Govern’s Consellería for Tourism, directed by Iago Negueruela, told this newspaper yesterday that negotiations are underway with representatives of the hotel sector to provide a new isolation centre, to be added to the one already operating in Platja d’en Bossa. Tourism said it expects to finalise the agreement with hoteliers this week.

The current congestion at the Ibiza bridge hotel, which has forced the Govern to seek solutions to accommodate infected tourists, contrasts with the data provided by the spokesman for the Committee on Infectious Diseases, Javier Arranz, just ten days before the last update. At that time there were 26 people staying at the Platja d’en Bossa isolation centre, whereas according to the most recent data, there are 87 current occupants, spread over 80 of the 84 rooms in the establishment, representing 95.2% of the total capacity.

