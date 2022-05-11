Renting an apartment on Ibiza: they ask 10,800 euros for 6 months and 10,500 euros for just 3 months.

In the area of Can Furnet a “quaint” apartment of less than 50 m2 is for rent, but the price varies according to the month, although you have to take into account the extra payment of 3,600 euros for the deposit and agency fees.

As can be seen in the ad published on the online real estate portal ‘online’ Idealista, you must also pay 200 euros per month for “provision of funds for electricity and water expenses”. The conditions are clear: you must pay everything in advance and have a bank guarantee.

Conditions for apartment for rent

Rental Conditions / IDEALISTA

If the client wants six months, the monthly price will be 1,800 euros plus five months of bank guarantee; if it is five months, it goes up to 2,100 euros plus four months of guarantee; if the stay is four months, it will be necessary to pay 2,500 euros per month and present three months of bank guarantee; if, finally, you only want to rent three months, it will cost 3,500 euros per month and two months of guarantee. This means that for six months they ask for 10,800 euros and for three months only 300 euros less at 10,500.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.